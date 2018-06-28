Taiwan, South Korea ink doctoral scholarship program pact

A memorandum of understanding on providing scholarships for Taiwan students taking doctoral programs in South Korea was inked June 26 in Taipei City by the Ministry of Education and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.



Under the pact, which forms part of government efforts to foster expanded education exchanges with leading tertiary institutions around the world, a maximum three applicants per year will receive full stipends and tuition for four years of study at Daejeon city-based KAIST—one of the best schools of its kind in the Northeast Asian country.



Commencing in the fall semester of 2019, the initiative is the first joint-scholarship program entered into by the MOE with a top university in Asia, and the 14th worldwide involving 100 top global institutions.



Other participating schools include Australian National University; Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne; Cambridge University and Oxford University; and California Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, University of California, Berkeley, and Washington University.