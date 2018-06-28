Taiwanese researcher creates world's first genetic mapping for orchids to boost production

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Clean-look and high-end orchids have been the most popular houseplant among the top-notch or luxury hotels around the world. A Taiwan government-funded research agency has successfully developed genetic mapping of Phalaenopsis genome, which is set to provide insights into species adaptation.

Taiwan has prided itself as the kingdom of orchids, but its output value shrank in 2015 and 2016, according to a media report. A survey shows that the Netherlands has replaced Taiwan as the world's largest orchid exporter, as the country brings orchids to industrial-scale production that allows consistency in size and appearance.

The Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center under Academia Sinica released a statement on Thursday, saying that the genetic linkage map has been figured out by the team, and that will allow researchers and growers in the future to design new breeds at the desired colors, shapes, and other features demanded by buyers.

The study has been published at Plant Biotechnology Journal in late April, 2018.

Taiwan's orchid exports posted record sales at US$178 million in 2017, an increase of 3.2 percent on year accounting for 91 percent of the country's total floral export. The United States was the biggest buyer of Taiwan's orchids last year, followed by Japan, the Netherlands, Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Bahrain, the UK, and Singapore, according to TAITRA's data.