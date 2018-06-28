Jung Shen chairman, wife leap off cliff to deaths in eastern Taiwan's Taroko Gorge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The chairman of Jung Shen Company (巨陞公司) and his wife are believed to have parked their BMW next to a guardrail and leaped to their deaths into Taroko Gorge on the Central Cross-Island Highway in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County, reported CNA, though some early reports stated they had been tied together with red rope, this turned out to be their clothing.

On June 27, the Neihu Branch of the Taipei Police Department received a call from a man surnamed Chen (陳) said that he had not been able to contact his parents after they phoned him that they were going on a tour on the Central Cross-Island Highway (Provincial Highway 8) on June 25.

That same day, Taroko National Park Management Office stated that a garbage truck had spotted an abandoned BMW SUV at the 159.1 kilometer mark of the highway. When rescue workers arrived on the scene, they found two lifeless bodies lying 500 meters under a steep cliff.

As the cliff was too steep for personnel to reach safely, a helicopter was dispatched to try and retrieve the bodies, however the helicopter also had difficulties accessing the site and had to suspend operations that day. The next day, the helicopter crew was finally able to recover the bodies, which were found not to be tied together with red rope as was originally suspected, but rather appears to have been mistaken for their clothing.

Police found that the BMW was registered to the chairman of Jung Shen Company, Chen Hung-yu (陳宏育). After an initial investigation, police did not find a suicide note in the car and windows were left half open, with the their identification cars, wallets and snacks left behind in the vehicle.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police are ruling out that it was robbery. As to the reason for their apparent suicide, police will interview family members and review surveillance footage.

Friends and family described them as a having "harmonious relationship," that they often enjoyed going on road trips, and apparently had no known debt problems.

Jung Shen is a garment manufacturing firm with export markets in Europe and a factory in Vietnam.



Couple's abandoned BMW. ​(CNA image)