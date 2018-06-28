No reason for Air India to list Taiwan as part of China: academic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tridivesh Singh Maini of O.P. Jindal Global University said that Air India has no reason to cave into China's demand to list Taiwan as part of China, unless China recognizes India's territorial claims, during an interview with CNA.

Maini added that India's communiqués with China do not include any mention nor support for the so-called "One China" policy.

China does not recognize India's territorial claims and two countries are currently embroiled in numerous land disputes.

The disputed area of Aksai Chin saw a tense military stand-off between China and India in July 2017.

In this context, there is limited justification for Air India to support China's "Orwellian nonsense", the academic reasons.

On April 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered 34 airlines to describe Taiwan as part of China on their websites and in their promotional materials.

The CAAC said the airlines must comply with their demands before June 24, or face punitive action from the "relevant cyber-security authorities."

Only seven of the 34 airlines have yet to change their listing of Taiwan in-line with China's demands. These airlines are American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air, Air India, and Vietnam Airlines.

Maini is a Senior Researcher with the Jindal School of International Affairs at O.P. Jindal Global University.