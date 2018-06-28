New immigrant Thai-Taiwanese student selected as youth ambassador to Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seventy-five of Taiwan’s youth ambassadors will depart for partner nations of the New Southbound Policy on August 27 for a program aiming to develop young people’s global vision and to promote Taiwan abroad, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Thursday.

Chang Hsiu-chen (張秀禎), deputy director-general of MOFA’s Department of NGO International Affairs, said at a press conference on Thursday morning that youth from new immigrant families will be taking part in this year’s program.



One such student, surnamed Chen, is from Ming Chuan University, reported the Chinese-language Liberty Times.

Born to Thai and Taiwanese parents, Chen grew up in a mixed environment of two cultures, said Chang, adding that Chen is looking forward to going to Thailand and promoting Taiwan.

MOFA announced the final list of participants in the annual Youth Ambassador Exchange Program earlier in June. From among more than 800 applicants this year, only 75 were selected to become youth ambassadors.

The youth ambassadors are divided into several teams, and each team will travel to one partner nation and a country targeted by the New Southbound Policy from August 27 to September 6. They will visit official or non-official organizations, exchange ideas with local think tanks or research institutes, and take part in volunteer activities, according to MOFA.

MOFA added that all the youth ambassadors would soon start a four-week intensive training course before embarking on their missions. The training will cover topics of international relations, foreign policy, as well as rules of etiquette.