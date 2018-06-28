Indonesia police say 2 dead, 2 missing in Papua attacks

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say two people were killed and two are missing after gunmen attacked police and civilians in a mountainous region of easternmost Papua province.

Papua police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal says an official was killed Wednesday and two police officers are missing after gunmen shot at their speedboat, which was transporting them from Torere subdistrict where they observed local elections.

Separately, he says a motorcycle taxi driver died after being shot in the head in Waegi subdistrict on Wednesday.

A pro-independence insurgency has simmered in the formerly Dutch-controlled Papua region since it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963.

On Monday, gunmen killed three people and injured two others in an attack at an airport in the Puncak Jaya area.