  1. Home
  2. World

Grandfather uses dead son’s birthday to win lottery

Australian grandfather wins AUD$1 million, plans to use money to help grandchildren

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/28 15:54

Lottery ticket. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Australian grandfather won over $AUD1 million (USD$734,942) through the lottery using his deceased son's birth date and pledged to use the windfall to help his grand children.

The unnamed man plans to use the proceeds to buy a bigger home as he is the primary caregiver of his three grand children.

"I chose those numbers using the birth dates of my kids, one of who is my son who passed away" said the man from Melbourne, reported the Herald Sun.

"I really need this money for them as we need to move into a bigger home," he said.

"I've been looking at homes in a quieter suburb close by, but I knew I couldn't afford them.

"We can move now and I can rest. I can rest knowing they will be looked after." He added.

The Melbourne man won Tattslotto's first division prize, as well as 27 lower division prizes, netting a total of AUD$1,005,591 on Monday, June 25.
Australia
lottery
Grandfather

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan should be proud of refugee help: Foreign Minister
2018/06/26 20:13
Taiwan Ministry confirms secret deal with Australia to medically treat Nauru refugees
2018/06/24 10:45
A Summer of Taiwan Film Festivals
2018/06/20 16:45
Taiwanese woman on working holiday in Aus. reportedly raped by job interviewer
2018/06/20 10:23
Australia to provide financial aid to Pacific nations in competition with China
2018/06/19 17:20