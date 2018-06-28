Australian spy and lawyer charged over East Timor scandal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former spy and his lawyer who accused the Australian government of illegally bugging the East Timorese Cabinet while negotiating a deal to share oil and gas revenue have been charged with conspiring to disclose secret information.

Independent lawmaker Andrew Wilkie used parliamentary privilege to reveal in Parliament on Thursday that the Australian Secret Intelligence Service spy, who cannot be identified, and his lawyer Bernard Collaery have been charged over an espionage scandal that became public after the neighboring countries struck a deal on sharing Timor Sea energy royalties in 2006.

The privilege creates a legal immunity that prevents lawmakers from being sued or prosecuted for anything they say in Parliament.

Prosecutors confirmed that Collaery and the spy have both been charged with conspiracy to communicate secret information.