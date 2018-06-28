Photo of the Day: Chilean artist CEKIS brightens up drab building in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photos of a vividly colored mural spray-painted on a building by Chilean artist Nelson "CEKIS" Rivas, in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung were posted on the Arcade Art Gallery website on Tuesday (June 26).

CEKIS's career as a visual artist began in the city streets of his native Santiago, Chile. He started painting murals while in high school, and was inspired by the New York graffiti culture and the social mural propaganda from the heavily marked political stage in Chile in 1980’s.

After graduating of High School he then decided to become an active graffiti artist. Over time, his work embodied a young generation of artists. His work transcended communities, helping to create a new massive appeal for a new street culture in Chile.

In 2004, CEKIS moved to New York, seeking to grow more comprehensively as a creator and adult. Due to the lack of access to paint public walls in New York, his work started to move slowly into the studio and it has broadened into an experimental and investigative collection, developing his own way to paint.

His unique perspective as a foreigner only adds more intrigue. Nelson has participated in numerous exhibitions and mural projects locally and across the United States as well as internationally

When composing the piece, which is titled "Welcome to our Small Village," CEKIS said that he "tried to create a composition could fit and blend in the community in a friendly way using some Taiwanese flora."

The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and was funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office as part of an ongoing program which brings artists to create murals in the city. It took CEKIS 10 days to complete the mural due recent heavy rains.



CEKIS spray-painting. (Photo by 黃思強 [PAC])



CEKIS using paint roller. (Photo by 黃思強 [PAC])



(Photo by 黃思強 [PAC])



(Photo by 黃思強 [PAC])



(Photo by 黃思強 [PAC])



(Photo by 黃思強 [PAC])

For those wanting to see the mural up close, it is located on Xingli Street, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City, 802.

Below is the general area where all of the murals commissioned by Arcade Art Gallery can be found in Kaohsiung:

