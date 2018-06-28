31 Taiwanese universities hit top Asia-Pacific Universities list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Five more Taiwanese universities hit the list of the 2018 top universities in the Asia-Pacific region, according to data from Times Higher Education, from last year, bringing the total number of the Taiwanese universities recognized by the study to 31 this year.

The 2018 Asia University Rankings reveal the 286 best colleges and universities in the Asia-Pacific region, featuring institutions from 13 countries.

Japan is the biggest winner with 89 colleges and universities on the list, followed by China's 63, Australia's 35, Taiwan's 31, South Korea's 27, Thailand's 10, Malaysia's 9, New Zealand's 8, Hong Kong's 6, Indonesia's 4, Singapore's 2, Macau's 1, and the Philippines' 1.

The two Singaporean universities, however, nabbed first and sixth place, respectively. With a relatively small population of around 5 million residents, the small island country has been known for its high-quality education system and outperforms its peers in Asia.

Taiwan's National Taiwan University slipped four spots on the list to 37th place this year, followed by National Tsing Hua University (50), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (56), National Chiao Tung University (67), National Cheng Kung University (77), China Media University (88), National Taiwan Normal University (91), and Taipei Medical University (98).

The other Taiwanese colleges and universities on the list include National Yang-Ming University, National Sun Yat-Sen University, Chang Gung University, National Central University, Kaohsiung Medical University, National Taipei University of Technology, National Chengchi University, National Taiwan Ocean University, Asia University, Chung Yuan Christian University, National Dong Hwa University, Yuan Ze University, Feng Chia University, National University of Tainan, Fu Jen Catholic University, I-Shou University, National Chung Cheng University, Chaoyang University of Technology, Ming Chuan University, National Chiayi University, National University of Kaohsiung, and Tamkang University.

The top 10 universities in the region are National University of Singapore (1), China's Tsinghua University (2), China's Peking University (3), Australia's University of Melbourne (4), University of Hong Kong (5), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (6), Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (6), Australian National University (8), University of Queensland (9), and Chinese University of Hong Kong (10).

The Asia-Pacific University Rankings are built on the results of Times Higher Education's extensive data collection, analyzed with the same methods (the learning environment accounts for 25%, research volume and reputation for 30%, research influence for 30%, international outlook for 7.5%, and industry income for 7.5%) used for the World University Rankings and adjusted to reflect regional priorities.