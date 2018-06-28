AP PHOTOS: Global warming makes its mark on wine country

In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, workers trim leaves in a Pinot Noir vineyard at the Keller Estate winery in Petaluma, Calif. From South Afri
In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, a sign reads from wind to wine at the Keller Estate winery in Petaluma, Calif. From South Africa's drought-s
In this May 3, 2018 photo, customers enjoy wines and views at Willamette Valley Vineyards in Turner, Ore. The winery began growing grapes in the coole
In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, director of ranch operations Ria D'Aversa looks over Sagrantino grape vines at the McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma,
In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, workers trim leaves on Pinot Noir vines in the Azaya vineyard of the McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma, Calif. From S
In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, a cellar worker takes barrels into a cave at the Keller Estate winery in Petaluma, Calif. The world’s wine i
In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, a glass and bottle of McEvoy Ranch Il Poggio Montepulciano wine stand on a tasting room counter at the winer
In this photo taken May 2, 2018, Jeff Havlin, owner of Havlin Vineyard, drives through one of his vineyards in Dallas, Ore. Havlin is behind a move to
In this May 8, 2018 photo, the Failla Oregon winery is shown near Salem, Ore. From South Africa's drought-stricken vineyards, to France's noble chatea
In this May 7, 2018 photo, Greg Jones, one of the world's authorities on climate change and wines, looks over a map of the Willamette Valley viticultu
FILE -- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, baboon's run past a vineyard on the Constantia Uitsig wine estate in Cape Town, South Africa. From South A
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, is a bottle of Runner Duck wine, that is produced on the Vergenoegd wine estate on the outskirts of Stellenb
DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — From South Africa's drought-stricken vineyards, to France's noble chateaus, to sunny vineyards in Australia and California, the wine industry is taking action to protect itself amid rising temperatures and more dramatic weather variations caused by climate change.
Winemakers and growers are moving to cooler zones, growing grapes that do better in the heat and shading their crops with more canopy.
In Oregon, a zone blessed with chilly Pacific Ocean winds has become a go-to place for wineries and vineyards.
The Van Duzer Corridor is on track to become the newest American Viticultural Area. The designation allows wineries to emphasize the unique characteristics of their wine, determined by climate, geography, soil and other factors.
As areas once ideal for certain grapes become less viable, once-iffy sites like the Van Duzer Corridor are coming into their own.
___
AP Images on Twitter: http://apne.ws/CIFADGp
AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com/
More AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/WZn4cJ4