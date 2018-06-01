Singapore is safest destination in the world: Gallup poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Residents of city-state Singapore feel the safest about their own country, according to Gallup’s 2018 Global Law and Order report.

The survey interviewed citizens of 142 countries about their sense of security in their own country, CNN reported. Issues taken into consideration were safety when walking alone, the quality of local police work, and personal experiences of violent crime.

Singapore finished at the top of the survey, followed by several Northern European countries and by Hong Kong and Uzbekistan, which Gallup officials explained by pointing out that in authoritarian countries like the Central Asian nation, citizens might be worried about voicing their true opinions if they clash with the government version.

Singapore was followed by Norway, Finland and Iceland, sparsely populated countries in Northern Europe known for their high living standards and for leading the way in satisfaction ratings by their citizens.

Switzerland and Canada ranked No.7, while Indonesia was rated No.9, a position explained by Gallup as based on the impressions of local residents without making comparisons to other nations like Singapore.

Gallup said it interviewed more than 148,000 people aged older than 15 for the survey, CNN reported.