Knife-wielding man kills 2 boys in Shanghai, injures others

SHANGHAI (AP) — Police in Shanghai say a 29-year-old man used a kitchen knife to attack three boys and a woman near a school, killing two of the children.

The Xuhui district public security office said in a notice on its official Sina Weibo microblog page that the suspect carried out the attack on Thursday morning. Two boys died at the hospital.

It says the woman and a boy who survived the attack did not have life-threatening injuries.

Because Chinese law tightly restricts the sale and possession of firearms, mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

Perpetrators of similar attacks in the past have been described as mentally ill or bearing grudges against society.