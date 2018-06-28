Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil,
CHICAGO (AP) — A Brazilian mother is heading to court to demand her son be released from U.S. government custody after the two were separated at the Texas border a month ago.
Lidia Karine Souza filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
Her lawyers say they are going forward despite a federal judge's order Tuesday forcing the government to reunite immigrant families separated under a zero-tolerance policy within 30 days.
Souza says she spent weeks trying to regain custody of her son, Diogo. He was taken from her May 30 after she asked for asylum and sent to a shelter in Chicago. She was detained in Texas and released June 9.