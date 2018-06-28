  1. Home
Atlantic City welcomes 2 shuttered casinos back to life

By WAYNE PARRY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/28 12:09

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City, which lost five of its 12 casinos in recent years, now has two of them back.

Grand opening ceremonies are set for Thursday for the former Trump Taj Mahal, now open as the Hard Rock, and the former Revel, now revived as the Ocean Resort Casino.

Both had planned to begin operating Thursday, but started a day earlier after getting permission from state gambling regulators Wednesday afternoon.

At 11 a.m., the music-themed Hard Rock will host a mass guitar smashing on the Boardwalk.

At 1 p.m., the Ocean Resort will have a ribbon-cutting at its casino a few hundred yards to the north.

With the reopenings, Atlantic City now has nine casinos.

The two additions will restore 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost since 2014.