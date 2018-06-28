Taiwan to hold first international choral competition

The Taipei International Choral Competition, the first international choral competition to be held in Taiwan, will take place Aug. 1-3 in Taipei, according to its organizer, the Taipei Philharmonic Foundation.



Fifty-one choirs from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Macao have registered to take part in the competition.



A panel of jury members from around the world have been invited to judge the competitors, including Javier Busto from Spain, Ko Matsushita from Japan, Janis Liepins from Latvia, John Pamintuan from the Philippines and Weng Chia-fen (翁佳芬) from Taiwan.



With the aim of promoting Taiwanese music on the world stage, as well as offering audiences a great chance to enjoy the beauty of local music, most of the songs in the competition are composed for singing in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka and Taiwan's aboriginal languages.



The dates of the competition overlap with the 18th Taipei International Choral Festival, hosted jointly by the Ministry of Culture and the Taipei Philharmonic Foundation, that will take place July 27-Aug. 5.