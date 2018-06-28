Chinese court hands US football coach 4-year prison sentence

BEIJING (AP) — A lawyer for former Ball State football player Wendell Brown says a Chinese court has sentenced the Detroit native to four years in prison for his involvement in a September 2016 bar fight.

Brown was teaching American football in southwest China when he was arrested. He has denied hitting a man at a bar and said he raised his arms in self-defense after being attacked.

Brown's lawyer Wu Junmei said a judge in Chongqing issued the sentence Thursday morning.

China sometimes deports foreigners following their conviction. Wu said it is unclear whether Brown will have to serve his full term. He has already spent 20 months in detention while awaiting the verdict and plans to appeal.

Brown's supporters say the White House has raised the case with China.