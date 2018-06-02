US approves sale of 36 amphibious assault vehicles to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reports have emerged that on June 22, the United States Department of Defense approved the sale of 36 amphibious assault vehicles (type AAV7A1 AMTRAC) to Taiwan’s government.

The vehicles will be commissioned from the UK defense company British Aerospace Systems (BAE). The total contract is estimated at around NT$2.55 billion (US$83.5 million), with the purchase and delivery of the vehicles is expected to be complete by July 2020.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the reports and their approval of the weapon’s sale on June 26, according to Liberty Times.

The vehicles will be constructed at BAE manufacturing facilities located in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, in the city of York, according to the report. The contracting authority is the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command based in Virginia.

According to reports, the order includes 30 AAVP7A1 amphibious assault vehicles designated as basic personnel carriers, four specified as command vehicles (AAVC7A1), and two classed as relief vehicles (AAVR7A1).



The command and relief types will include a few specific enhancements that outfit them for a wider range of capabilities.

This is reportedly the second batch of AAV7A1 amphibious assault vehicles that Taiwan has purchased from U.S. contractors. The 36 new models will join 54 models previously purchased in 2003 to replace the older LVTP5 type amphibious transport vehicles.



The AAV7A1 on land (Image from Wikimedia Commons)