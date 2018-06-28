  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/28 11:25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 500 001 000—6 10 1
Houston 300 010 012—7 11 1

Estrada, Loup (6), Biagini (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and Maile; Keuchel, Peacock (6), Giles (8), Harris (9) and Stassi. W_Harris 3-3. L_Tepera 5-3. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez (6), Bregman (14).

___

Oakland 000 100 002—3 9 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 2

Bassitt, Petit (7), Trivino (9) and Phegley; Fiers, Jimenez (8), A.Wilson (9) and Greiner. W_Bassitt 1-3. L_Fiers 5-5. Sv_Trivino (2).

___

Seattle 011 030 002 01—8 14 1
Baltimore 202 000 030 00—7 13 0
(11 innings)

LeBlanc, Pazos (6), Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Vincent (9), Bradford (10), Diaz (11) and Zunino; Cobb, Wright Jr. (5), Brach (8), Britton (9), Givens (10), Hart (11) and Joseph. W_Bradford 5-0. L_Givens 0-5. Sv_Diaz (30). HRs_Seattle, Healy (15), Seager (15). Baltimore, Valencia (8), Davis (6).

___

Minnesota 000 000 001—1 5 0
Chicago 000 311 01x—6 12 1

Gibson, Pressly (8) and B.Wilson; Shields, Cedeno (8), Minaya (9), Avilan (9) and Narvaez. W_Shields 3-9. L_Gibson 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Garcia (3), Abreu (12).

___

Los Angeles 000 013 200—6 11 1
Boston 060 000 21x—9 12 2

Heaney, Robles (4), Bedrosian (5), J.Anderson (6), Alvarez (7), Jewell (8) and Maldonado; Porcello, Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Barnes (7), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Barnes 2-2. L_Alvarez 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (23). HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado (4), Kinsler (11). Boston, Leon (3), Nunez (5), Martinez (25).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 000 000 500—5 8 0
Milwaukee 000 001 003—4 9 0

Duffy, McCarthy (7), Hill (9), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez, Butera; Suter, Jeffress (7), Hader (7), Houser (8) and Pina. W_Duffy 4-7. L_Suter 8-5. Sv_W.Peralta (2). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (15). Milwaukee, Aguilar (18), Miller (1).

___

New York 000 000 000—0 4 0
Philadelphia 030 000 00x—3 8 0

Cessa, Gallegos (4), Holder (7), German (8) and Higashioka; Eflin, Dominguez (8) and Alfaro. W_Eflin 6-2. L_Cessa 0-1. Sv_Dominguez (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (12).

___

San Diego 000 000 020—2 4 0
Texas 002 100 11x—5 12 0

Richard, J.Castillo (8), Makita (8) and Hedges; Minor, Martin (8), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Minor 6-4. L_Richard 7-7. Sv_Kela (20). HRs_Texas, Rua (3).

___

Cleveland 022 001 000—5 9 0
St. Louis 001 000 000—1 6 1

Bieber, Ramirez (7), O.Perez (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez; J.Flaherty, Gomber (5), Tuivailala (7), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Bieber 3-0. L_J.Flaherty 3-3. HRs_Cleveland, Chisenhall (1), Encarnacion (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 011 010 300—6 11 1
Atlanta 000 410 000—5 7 1

L.Castillo, Crockett (5), Stephens (5), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Stephens 2-0. L_S.Freeman 2-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (3).

___

Arizona 000 010 010—2 6 0
Miami 000 000 001—1 3 0

Ray, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Murphy; Chen, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (8), Guerrero (9) and Holaday. W_Ray 3-0. L_Chen 2-5. Sv_Boxberger (19). HRs_Arizona, Descalso (9). Miami, Castro (5).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 014—5 12 0
New York 002 001 000—3 6 0

Nova, Glasnow (7), Vazquez (8) and E.Diaz; Wheeler, Gsellman (8), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9), Swarzak (9) and Mesoraco. W_Vazquez 3-2. L_Familia 3-4. HRs_New York, Flores (6).