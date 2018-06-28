Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|500
|001
|000—6
|10
|1
|Houston
|300
|010
|012—7
|11
|1
Estrada, Loup (6), Biagini (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and Maile; Keuchel, Peacock (6), Giles (8), Harris (9) and Stassi. W_Harris 3-3. L_Tepera 5-3. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez (6), Bregman (14).
___
|Oakland
|000
|100
|002—3
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
Bassitt, Petit (7), Trivino (9) and Phegley; Fiers, Jimenez (8), A.Wilson (9) and Greiner. W_Bassitt 1-3. L_Fiers 5-5. Sv_Trivino (2).
___
|Seattle
|011
|030
|002
|01—8
|14
|1
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|030
|00—7
|13
|0
LeBlanc, Pazos (6), Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Vincent (9), Bradford (10), Diaz (11) and Zunino; Cobb, Wright Jr. (5), Brach (8), Britton (9), Givens (10), Hart (11) and Joseph. W_Bradford 5-0. L_Givens 0-5. Sv_Diaz (30). HRs_Seattle, Healy (15), Seager (15). Baltimore, Valencia (8), Davis (6).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|311
|01x—6
|12
|1
Gibson, Pressly (8) and B.Wilson; Shields, Cedeno (8), Minaya (9), Avilan (9) and Narvaez. W_Shields 3-9. L_Gibson 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Garcia (3), Abreu (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|013
|200—6
|11
|1
|Boston
|060
|000
|21x—9
|12
|2
Heaney, Robles (4), Bedrosian (5), J.Anderson (6), Alvarez (7), Jewell (8) and Maldonado; Porcello, Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Barnes (7), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Barnes 2-2. L_Alvarez 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (23). HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado (4), Kinsler (11). Boston, Leon (3), Nunez (5), Martinez (25).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|500—5
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|003—4
|9
|0
Duffy, McCarthy (7), Hill (9), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez, Butera; Suter, Jeffress (7), Hader (7), Houser (8) and Pina. W_Duffy 4-7. L_Suter 8-5. Sv_W.Peralta (2). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (15). Milwaukee, Aguilar (18), Miller (1).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|030
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Cessa, Gallegos (4), Holder (7), German (8) and Higashioka; Eflin, Dominguez (8) and Alfaro. W_Eflin 6-2. L_Cessa 0-1. Sv_Dominguez (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (12).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|020—2
|4
|0
|Texas
|002
|100
|11x—5
|12
|0
Richard, J.Castillo (8), Makita (8) and Hedges; Minor, Martin (8), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Minor 6-4. L_Richard 7-7. Sv_Kela (20). HRs_Texas, Rua (3).
___
|Cleveland
|022
|001
|000—5
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
Bieber, Ramirez (7), O.Perez (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez; J.Flaherty, Gomber (5), Tuivailala (7), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Bieber 3-0. L_J.Flaherty 3-3. HRs_Cleveland, Chisenhall (1), Encarnacion (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|300—6
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|410
|000—5
|7
|1
L.Castillo, Crockett (5), Stephens (5), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Stephens 2-0. L_S.Freeman 2-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (3).
___
|Arizona
|000
|010
|010—2
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|0
Ray, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Murphy; Chen, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (8), Guerrero (9) and Holaday. W_Ray 3-0. L_Chen 2-5. Sv_Boxberger (19). HRs_Arizona, Descalso (9). Miami, Castro (5).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|014—5
|12
|0
|New York
|002
|001
|000—3
|6
|0
Nova, Glasnow (7), Vazquez (8) and E.Diaz; Wheeler, Gsellman (8), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9), Swarzak (9) and Mesoraco. W_Vazquez 3-2. L_Familia 3-4. HRs_New York, Flores (6).