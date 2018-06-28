  1. Home
Hate crime charges leveled after Charlottesville attack

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/28 11:31

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities have leveled hate crime charges against the 21-year-old man accused of plowing a car into protesters in Charlottesville last year, killing a woman.

James Alex Fields Jr. was indicted Wednesday on 30 federal charges stemming from the attack against those protesting a white nationalist rally. Fields had already been charged with murder in state court.

One of the federal charges is death-penalty eligible, although U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen says that decision has not yet been made.

Prior to the attack, authorities say the Maumee, Ohio, man engaged in chants promoting white supremacy and other racist and anti-Semitic views.

The attorney representing Fields on those counts declined to comment. Fields is expected to appear in federal court soon, possibly next week.

Rankin reported from Richmond. Associated Press Writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.