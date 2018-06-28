  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/28 11:24
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 54 27 .667
New York 52 26 .667 ½
Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 14
Toronto 37 43 .463 16½
Baltimore 23 56 .291 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 35 .557
Minnesota 34 42 .447
Detroit 36 45 .444 9
Chicago 28 51 .354 16
Kansas City 25 55 .313 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 28 .659
Seattle 50 31 .617
Oakland 43 38 .531 10½
Los Angeles 41 40 .506 12½
Texas 36 46 .439 18

___

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 9, Detroit 7

San Diego 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 4

Houston 7, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

St. Louis 11, Cleveland 2

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 8, Baltimore 7, 11 innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.