By  Associated Press
2018/06/28 11:29
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 82 322 55 111 .345
Segura Sea 74 308 56 104 .338
Betts Bos 61 234 61 79 .338
JMartinez Bos 77 295 56 97 .329
Trout LAA 81 282 62 91 .323
MDuffy TB 63 249 22 79 .317
Simmons LAA 70 258 38 81 .314
Rosario Min 75 298 54 93 .312
Brantley Cle 68 276 41 86 .312
Castellanos Det 78 315 40 97 .308
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; 4 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 64; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Lowrie, Oakland, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; 2 tied at 51.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Price, Boston, 9-5.