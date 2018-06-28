|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|26
|.667
|—
|Boston
|53
|27
|.663
|—
|Tampa Bay
|39
|40
|.494
|13½
|Toronto
|37
|43
|.463
|16
|Baltimore
|23
|56
|.291
|29½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|43
|35
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|42
|.447
|8
|Detroit
|36
|45
|.444
|8½
|Chicago
|28
|51
|.354
|15½
|Kansas City
|25
|55
|.313
|19
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|28
|.659
|—
|Seattle
|50
|31
|.617
|3½
|Oakland
|43
|38
|.531
|10½
|Los Angeles
|41
|39
|.513
|12
|Texas
|36
|46
|.439
|18
___
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 0
Seattle 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 9, Detroit 7
San Diego 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 4
Houston 7, Toronto 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
St. Louis 11, Cleveland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 8, Baltimore 7, 11 innings
Oakland 3, Detroit 0
Texas 5, San Diego 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 8-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 5:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.