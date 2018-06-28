Taipei denounces Beijing's interference with press freedom outside China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A Japanese media outlet's exclusive interview with Taiwan's Foreign Minister struck a nerve and received a strong protest from the Chinese embassy in Japan, which accused the company of "violating the One-China Principle," setting another example of interference with press freedom. But this time, the obstruction is taking place outside its territory.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who was interviewed by Sankei Shimbun, a noted publication for reporting on business and industrial affairs, on June 26, denounced Beijing for interfering with press freedom on Thursday.

Sankei published the interview on Wednesday, June 27, in which Wu called for the Japanese government to engage in a security dialogue with Taiwan, as both nations are encountering related security threats posed by the Chinese military.

Wu was also quoted as saying that Taiwan is not ruled by China, and that their arbitrary elaboration of the "One China Principle" is unacceptable.

After the publication, Chinese ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua issued a protest against the prestigious Japanese newspaper, stating "Taiwan is part of China" and complaining about the statements inferring Taiwan's independence in the news article. Cheng claimed that the news article violates the spirit of the "One China Principle" and other official China-Japan joint statements.

Wu expressed surprise at Cheng's statements, saying that the authoritarian state shouldn't be trying to extend its influence over the media outside its territory and in a free country like Japan. He also urged that countries sharing the same democratic values should work together to stop such the transnational trends of interference with the free press.