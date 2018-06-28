|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|82
|322
|55
|111
|.345
|Betts Bos
|60
|231
|60
|78
|.338
|Segura Sea
|74
|308
|56
|104
|.338
|JMartinez Bos
|76
|291
|54
|95
|.326
|Trout LAA
|80
|278
|62
|90
|.324
|MDuffy TB
|63
|249
|22
|79
|.317
|Rosario Min
|74
|295
|54
|93
|.315
|Brantley Cle
|67
|271
|40
|85
|.314
|Simmons LAA
|69
|253
|37
|78
|.308
|Castellanos Det
|78
|315
|40
|97
|.308
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 61; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Lowrie, Oakland, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; 2 tied at 51.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Price, Boston, 9-5.