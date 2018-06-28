Minor perfect into seventh, Rangers beat Padres 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Minor took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Shin-Soo Choo reached base for the 40th straight game and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Minor (6-4) was perfect until Eric Hosmer's single up the middle with one out in the seventh. One out later, center fielder Delino DeShields preserved Minor's shutout by leaping to rob Hunter Renfroe of a home run.

Minor struck out five and threw 85 pitches. The left-hander benefited from two strong defensive plays.

In the fifth inning, Jose Pirela hit a sharp grounder into the hole on the left side of the infield with two outs. Shortstop Elvis Andrus' long throw barely beat Pirela. Austin Hedges then hit a 105-mph liner to third baseman Adrian Beltre for the second out of the sixth inning.

Choo tied Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera for the longest on-base streak in the majors this season. Choo was hit by a pitch leading off the first inning and also had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Padres scored twice in the eighth inning but left the bases loaded. Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save, the most in the majors this season without a blown save.

Clayton Richard (7-7) hit three batters and allowed four runs and 10 hits over seven innings. He sought his career-best fifth consecutive winning start.

Minor signed with Texas as a free agent last December. He returned to the majors in 2017 after having shoulder surgery in 2015. He made 65 relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals last year.

SHORT HOPS

Choo's on-base streak is the fourth longest in Rangers history. ... The first-pitch temperature of 101 degrees made it the hottest game played in the majors this season. .. The Padres used their 77th different lineup this season, second most in the majors, playing their 83rd game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Texas RF Nomar Mazara (tight left hamstring) was held out of the lineup for the first time since June 16.

UP NEXT

Padres: Rookie LHP Eric Lauer (3-4, 5.05) will open the weekend series vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Rangers: RHP Yovani Gallardo (1-0, 12.08) will make his third start for Texas on Friday at home against the Chicago White Sox.

