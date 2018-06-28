US will lend hand when Taiwan faces difficulty: AIT Director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Having served in the position of the director at the Taipei Office of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) for three years, Kin Moy talked about the work he has done at the de-facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan to help further the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan.

The AIT announced on Wednesday that William Brent Christensen, former deputy director of the AIT, will replace Moy as the new director, in summer.

Speaking with Apple Daily, Moy recalled the three goals he had set for himself upon arrival in Taiwan in June 2015.

The first one was that the AIT should build a good partnership with the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), said the director. President Tsai’s victory in the presidential election in January 2016 marked the third transfer of power in the history of Taiwan’s politics.

Moy described how cultivating a positive and trusting relationship with the Tsai administration was a priority of the AIT, which has worked under the policies of the U.S. government since its establishment in 1979.

I believe President Tsai would agree that the AIT and her administration have developed a good and cooperative relationship over the past few years, said Moy, who was conferred with the Great Medal of Diplomacy by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 14.

“This Great Medal of Diplomacy recognizes his [Moy’s] extraordinary contributions to the Taiwan-U.S. relationship and our deep appreciation for his leadership at AIT,” said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) at the conferring ceremony.

In addition to the relationship between the two governments and their representatives, the people-to-people relationship is also what Moy considers imperative to build and maintain strong ties between the two countries.

Kin said that is why over the past three years, he has traveled to numerous cities and towns in Taiwan, looking for cooperative opportunities as well as meeting local people in various regions.

He believes that through approaching the public, Taiwanese people can better understand how the work of the AIT is beneficial to both Americans and Taiwanese citizens, and that as a result more Taiwanese people will advocate for a robust U.S.-Taiwan partnership.

It is important to make Taiwanese people feel secure knowing that the U.S. is a friend of Taiwan, said the director, adding that the U.S. will lend a hand whenever Taiwan faces difficulty.

The last goal for Moy was to see construction of the AIT’s new office complex complete its final stage. Considered as a tangible symbol for strong Taiwan-U.S. ties by both Taiwanese officials and their American counterparts, the AIT unveiled the new complex at a dedication ceremony on June 12. It is expected to officially open in September.

Describing the AIT new complex as his fifth child, Moy reiterated his earlier statement that the new complex represents the U.S. commitment to continued support for Taiwan.