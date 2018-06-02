Xi tells Mattis Beijing 'won't give an inch' on Taiwan and the S. China Sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Wednesday June 28, U.S. Secretary of Defense met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Discussing matters of Taiwan and the South China Sea, Xi said Beijing’s attitude is clear in terms of “sovereignty and territorial integrity.” He said that China “would not lose a single inch of lands we inherited from our ancestors” nor would China “take a single penny of others’ possessions.”

Mattis has previously spoken very harshly on China’s actions and posturing in the South China Sea, using terms like “intimidation” and “coercion” to describe the actions of Beijing.



This was the first time a U.S. Secretary of Defense has made a trip to Beijing since 2014, and the meeting comes at a time of increasing tension between the world’s two largest economies.

The Defense Secretary said that he had very frank and honest discussions with the Chinese officials he met in Beijing.

Mattis raised the issue of South China Sea during the meeting according to the Washington Free Beacon. His remarks were summarized by a senior defense department official who was present as:

"The secretary raised directly President Xi's previous comment to Obama about not militarizing, and again that was in the context of ‘You're behaving in ways that cause concerns not only to us but to regional partners. And that it seems to us you're taking actions that are contrary to the interests of the Chinese people. There's this reaction among the region”

SCMP reports that Xi told Mattis, China sought to continue peaceful development “without seeking expansion and colonialization, nor causing chaos to the world.”

China also is keen to maintain military exchanges with the United States and expressed worry that China had been characterized as a “strategic competitor” by the Trump administration.



Mattis met with military honor guard in Beijing (Associated Press)



Mattis defended the characterization claiming that is was an objective description of where the relationship stands between China and the U.S.

As expected the Chinese officials raised the issue of Taiwan several times, complaining that U.S. support was unwarranted, expressing dismay that the U.S. Congress would pass legislation like the Taiwan Travel Act.



Also offering the usual response from U.S. officials, Mattis dismissed the comments by noting that U.S. policy towards Taiwan has remained consistent.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that Mattis will meet with the PLA General Xu Qiliang (許其亮), Vice chairman of the Central Military Commission on Thursday June 28, before traveling to South Korea.