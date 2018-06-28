KILL Proven Tech Executive Pat Forgione Joins TechCanary as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--TechCanary requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20180621005058 issued June 21, 2018 entitled “Proven Tech Executive Pat Forgione Joins TechCanary as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)” be killed.

The release was issued by TechCanary without prior authorization from SalesForce.

A replacement release will not be issued.

CONTACT: Solomark Associates

Susan Douglas

847.219.4367

susan@solomark.com

