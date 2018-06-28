WNBA: Ogwumike, Jones lead Sun past Fever, 101-89

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chiney Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones each scored 21 points to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 101-89 on Wednesday night.

Ogwumike also had nine rebounds, and Jones made a career-high five 3-pointers.

Courtney Williams scored 13 points, Shekinna Stricklen added 12 — on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range — and Jasmine Thomas had 10 for Connecticut (9-6). The Sun shot 54.8 percent from the field, made 13 of 24 from behind the arc, and topped the 100-point plateau for the fourth time this season,

Victoria Vivians had a season-high 25 points for the Fever (1-14). The eighth overall pick this year, she was 10 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Indiana has lost four in a row.

SKY 93, DREAM 80

CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 23 points, and Allie Quigley added 22 in Chicago's victory over Atlanta.

DeShields also had 11 rebounds to help Chicago (5-9) win its second straight after a six-game losing streak. Renee Montgomery led Atlanta (7-7) with 19 points.