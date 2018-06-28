  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/28 09:16
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643
Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½
Atlanta 7 7 .500 2
Chicago 5 9 .357 4
New York 4 9 .308
Indiana 1 14 .067
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 3 .786
Phoenix 11 5 .688 1
Seattle 10 5 .667
Minnesota 8 6 .571 3
Dallas 6 7 .462
Las Vegas 5 10 .333

___

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix 83, New York 69

Washington 92, Connecticut 80

Minnesota 91, Seattle 79

Los Angeles 87, Dallas 83

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 93, Atlanta 80

Connecticut 101, Indiana 89

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<