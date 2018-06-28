AP PHOTOS: Immigrant parents try to reunite with kids

Migrant parents including Iris, from Honduras, left, Gustavo, from Guatamala, standing in green, Wilson Romero, from Honduras, standing, and Christian
Iris, a migrant mother from Honduras, sits alone at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated fr
A migrant parent wears an ankle monitor bracelet above his donated flip-flops at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Th
Ruben Garcia, director of the Annunciation House, speaks with migrant parents Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. The migrants are some of the
Jose, a migrant father from Guatemala, stands on a balcony at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Jose, separated from
CORRECTS AGE OF NATALY TO 5 YEARS OLD, NOT 8-Wilson Romero, from Honduras, shows his tattoo of his 5-year-old daughter Nataly's name at the Annunciati
Migrant parents gather at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are stay
Wilson Romero, center, and Mario, left, both from Honduras, speak with Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia, right, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El
Carla, second from left, from El Salvador, holds a package containing batteries and accessories for her ankle monitoring bracelet, seen on her left an
CORRECTS AGE OF NATALY TO 5 YEARS OLD, NOT 8-Wilson Romero, of Honduras, boards a bus early Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Romero, separ
CORRECTS AGE OF NATALY TO 5 YEARS OLD, NOT 8-Wilson Romero sits on a bench drinking a soda outside the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in
Wilson Romero, left, and Daniel Montes, both from Honduras, arrive at a bus terminal early Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Romero, separa
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Some of the immigrant parents separated from their children at the U.S-Mexico border have spent weeks battling one of the world's most complex immigration systems to find their youngsters.
In El Paso, three dozen parents released Sunday from a U.S. detention center started a feverish search for their children, using the landline phone at a shelter run by Annunciation House.
Some rushed to catch buses bound for New York, Dallas and the West Coast to live with family members in the hope that establishing residency will make it easier to get their kids back.
Wilson Romero was separated from 5-year-old daughter in May. Romero, who has her name tattooed under his right arm, hoped to reunite with her in California, at the home of his mother, a recent immigrant herself.
Another asylum-seeker at Annunciation House, Iris Eufragio of Honduras, planned to stay with relatives in Maryland, though her 6-year-old son has been located at a holding facility in Arizona. She reached him by phone Tuesday and had to struggle to keep her composure.
