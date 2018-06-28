Higher Learning Institution Leveraging Fusionex Data Technology

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Fusionex, a multi-award-winning data technology provider specializing in Big Data Analytics (BDA), the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Deep Learning has rolled out a data analytics solution for an institute of higher learning of high repute in Asia to elevate its market intelligence by accurately determining market demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005468/en/

Fusionex Founder & Group CEO Ivan Teh - "We are delighted to deploy this robust data management solution as we look forward to it generating powerful insights for the client." (Photo: Business Wire)

An institution of higher learning that has educated students for over 30 years, the client currently has a student enrollment of more than 11,000 strong and offers courses in Accounting, Communications, Computer Science, Early Childhood Education, Economics, Engineering, Hospitality and Tourism, Law, and Psychology.

The data management solution involves capturing information from online interactions on the client’s web portal and other domains for analysis to accurately discern student interest, course relevance, potential roadblocks against enrolment, and other such acumen.

Fusionex revamped the client’s web portal, transforming it into an intelligent data gathering platform capable of tracking user data. Specifically the web portal could measure how each user uniquely interacts with it and produces insights from this data to form a true 360-degree view of each customer. It can also determine which pages failed to capture user interest, causing them to drop off from the web portal. Such insights paint a more comprehensive and precise picture regarding the fluctuating levels of interest throughout a customer’s journey as they browse through the client’s web portal.

By leveraging on such comprehensive data collection and cognitive computing capabilities, the client could also monitor patterns of visit to their web portal via social media platforms such as Facebook as well as from online ads, giving the client a better understanding of their sales conversion rates and return on advertising investment.

Furthermore, the data management solution allows for the monitoring of popular online job portals and peer web portals, granting a holistic overview of the market; enlightening the client concerning popular jobs, courses peer web portals are offering, and the shifting tides of supply and demand in the industry. Such insights can play a vital role in cluing the client as to what strategies and plans to adopt to attract prospective students.

Fusionex will be advancing the client’s online visibility and presence via Search Engine Optimization, Machine Learning, AI, and Search Engine Marketing techniques while simultaneously running the client’s solution on Fusionex Cloud, leveraging the storage flexibility and cost savings it provides.

Ivan Teh, Fusionex Founder & Group CEO, commented: “We are delighted to deploy this robust data management solution as we look forward to it generating powerful insights for the client. This will enable the client to create relevant targeted offerings for prospective students and for students to find the most suitable courses that match with their individual talents and interests.”

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock the value and derive insights from data. Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven solutions to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.

Fusionex has entered into a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud to drive digital transformation across the region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005468/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Edelman

Fariz Zulfa Mohd Mustafa

Fariz.Mustafa@edelman.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Fusionex

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 07:00 PM/DISC: 06/27/2018 07:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005468/en