Care Indeed Certified as Great Place to Work® Certification

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Care Indeed, a leading home care provider, announced today that it has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Care Indeed earned this recognition based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/care-indeed-inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627006353/en/

Care Indeed Family Fun Day 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

Care Indeed employees completed more than 260 surveys resulting in a 90% confidence level and a margin of error of ± 3.43. According to the study, 99 percent of Care Indeed employees say they take great pride in working for the organization, and 98 percent of Care Indeed employees affirm the great atmosphere that allows for mistakes and celebrates success.

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition as it solidifies the kind of culture that we've fostered since 2010," said Care Indeed CEO, Dee Bustos. "We strive to create an environment that recognizes employees as human beings, not resources. We allow for autonomy by extending a certain amount of flexibility to help employees strengthen family ties at home. We want our employees to trust us, be proud of what they do, and see their coworkers as family. The challenge is to sustain the great workplace culture that we have achieved."

"We applaud Care Indeed for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Care Indeed should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

About Care Indeed

Care Indeed is a leading provider of non-medical home care services in the Bay Area. It is owned and managed by nurses with extensive caregiving experience. Since 2010 Care Indeed has offered services that fall into these categories: personal care and hygiene, support with mobility, household chores, companionship, and transportation. For more information about Care Indeed’s home care services and job opportunities, please call (650) 328-1001 or log in to www.CareIndeed.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627006353/en/

CONTACT: Care Indeed

Winnie Reyes, 650-906-0980

PR & Marketing

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES CONSUMER FAMILY MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: Care Indeed

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 07:00 PM/DISC: 06/27/2018 07:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627006353/en