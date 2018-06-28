Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says 34-year-old William H. Jenkins, of Fair Lawn, was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene, whose body was discovered Tuesday.

Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday that William Jenkins is in custody in the Ontario County Jail in New York State. The investigation is ongoing.

Janoris Jenkins' home is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Janoris Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.