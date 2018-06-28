AP PHOTOS: Defending champs done after Day 14 at World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — The curse of the champions reared its head again on Day 14 at the World Cup when title-holder Germany crashed out of the tournament. Germany's 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan and Sweden's 3-0 win over Mexico in Yekaterinburg in the early set of games meant the 2014 champions leave with one win and two losses. Mexico backed its way into the round of 16 alongside group winner Sweden.

Five-time champion Brazil and Neymar avoided a similar fate, finessing their way to a 2-0 win over Serbia in Moscow to win Group F. Switzerland and Costa Rica dueled to a 2-2 tie in Nizhny Novgorod that ensured the Swiss would advance and the Ticos wouldn't go home as the only team not to score.