In-form Buttler leads England to T20 win vs Australia

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England, boosted by another display of power hitting from Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and Jason Roy, defeated Australia by 28 runs in a one-off Twenty20 at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Buttler was promoted to opener and continued his excellent form with another belligerent performance, smashing 61 in 30 balls with six 4s and five 6s.

He and Roy (44) put Australia on the back foot from the start, compiling 95 for the first wicket from only 8.5 overs. Hales chipped in with 49 while test captain Joe Root made 35 as England amassed 221-5, nine short of its highest T20 score.

Australia, on the receiving end of a 5-0 defeat by England in this month's one-day internationals, made a valiant attempt to overhaul the home team's total thanks to captain Aaron Finch.

Opener Finch clubbed 84 in 41 balls with seven fours and six 6s, but when he was removed by Adil Rashid it left his teammates too much to do and the touring side was bowled out for 193.