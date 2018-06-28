US says Russia's return to fold 'inevitable' as summit looms

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. National security adviser John Bolton greet each other as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, cen
U.S. National security adviser John Bolton, left, and US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr wait for the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend talks with U.S. National security adviser John Bolton at th
U.S. National security adviser John Bolton waits for the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June
U.S. National security adviser John Bolton speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday,
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with U.S. National security adviser John Bolton during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Ru
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with U.S. National security adviser John Bolton during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Ru
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, invites U.S. National security adviser John Bolton for the talks during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with U.S. National security adviser John Bolton with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that President Donald Trump views Moscow's return to the international fold as inevitable and that "trade-offs" could allow it to re-enter the Group of Seven club of industrialized democracies without it giving Crimea back to Ukraine.
Pompeo's comments Wednesday to the Senate Appropriations Committee came as Trump's national security adviser John Bolton met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to prepare for a summit between the two leaders next month in Europe.
Pompeo says he can imagine a series of "trade-offs" with Russia that would be acceptable to the U.S. and others and would allow its return to the G-7. He stressed that the U.S. position remains that Russia illegally annexed Crimea, a move that led to its suspension from the G-7.