Blake Walker of Arcis Golf Named Hospitality Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Winner in Southwest Region by EY

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Blake Walker, CEO of Dallas-based Arcis Golf, has been named by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 award winner in the hospitality category for the Southwest region. Walker, an innovator who is reimagining the club lifestyle experience, has developed Arcis Golf from a small start-up five years ago to the second largest fee simple owner-operator of full-service lifestyle private and daily fee golf clubs in the United States.

The award recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Walker joins the ranks of mold-breaking entrepreneurs and past honorees whose ingenuity and discipline have driven their companies’ successes and transformed their industries, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google, Howard Schultz of Starbucks, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, and James Park of Fitbit.

“Being recognized by EY is an honor for Arcis Golf and our nearly 4,000 team members around the country who are dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for our members and guests,” said Walker. “This is a direct reflection of the commitment of Arcis Golf’s transformational leadership team, as we continue to approach the club business from an entirely new perspective.”

Providing inventive direction that complements exceptional golf and lifestyle experiences, Arcis Golf has invested more than $60 million in upgrades, amenities, programming and content, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its unique collection of nearly 60 private, resort, and daily-fee clubs.

“We are thoroughly reinventing each of our clubs to be more relevant to today’s consumers and their families,” Walker said. “We are reimagining the way our members and guests live, connect, and play. We bring a tailored sense of community to today’s consumer. Because at Arcis Golf, lifestyle matters.”

Arcis Golf was ranked No. 2 on the annual Dallas 100™ list for 2016 by the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business, as well as the No. 2 ranking in the Travel & Hospitality category, and No. 171 overall, on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Now in its 32nd year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. As a Southwest region award winner, Walker is eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards, which will be announced in November.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the United States by SAP America, Merrill Corporation, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of public and private lifestyle clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties tailor each element of the golf and country club lifestyle experiences to exceed the needs and expectations of members and guests of all ages. The Arcis Golf portfolio is supported by Arcis Equity Partners, LLC through strategic acquisitions that build and sustain the company’s leadership position in upscale golf and club experiences.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

