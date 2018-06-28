AR-15 rifle, handgun stolen out of parked police cruiser

NORWAY, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say an assault-style rifle was among two firearms stolen from a parked state police cruiser that was broken into.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, says the thief stole a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a state police-issued AR-15 rifle from a cruiser assigned to Trooper Jonathan Russell. McCausland told the Bangor Daily news there's "a strong possibility that these firearms have been stolen for cash or drugs."

McCausland said the theft occurred overnight June 16 while the vehicle was parked in the driveway of Russell's Norway home.

The handgun had been recovered during a burglary investigation, and both weapons were in the cruiser's passenger compartment.