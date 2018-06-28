Ingevity’s pine-based Evotherm® chemistry helps rebuild hurricane-damaged roads

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--The benefits of Ingevity’s Evotherm warm-mix asphalt technology during hurricane season are being highlighted in a recently released video about a key stretch of Florida’s eastern coast that was repaired in record time after Hurricane Matthew.

The video shares the experience of Halifax Paving, an asphalt paving contractor based in Flagler County, Florida, who completed the emergency reconstruction of a 1.3-mile stretch along State Road A1A, a national scenic byway, in just 14 days by using Ingevity’s Evotherm, winning them a $1 million bonus from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Evotherm is an award-winning asphalt additive that speeds road construction. By dropping paving temperatures, the process is more environmentally friendly, can use more recycled materials and the pavement meets specifications more consistently.

“We couldn’t have met Governor Scott’s deadline using anything but Evotherm,” explained Fred Iannoti of Halifax Paving. “We quickly needed an additive that was reliable, easy for our crews to work with, and met the state’s specification. We now use Evotherm in every ton of asphalt we produce.”

“We’ve been demonstrating the benefits of Evotherm on emergency and natural disaster projects across the globe since the early 2000s,” said Jonathan MacIver, director of Evotherm technologies at Ingevity. “We’re proud to have played a role in recovery efforts after catastrophic events in the U.S. like Hurricanes Sandy and Matthew, and also in China following the historic Sichuan earthquake.”

The full-length video showcasing Evotherm’s value during hurricane season can be viewed here. The story in its entirety can also be read here.

