BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2380 Down 92 Jul 2339 Down 92 Sep 2415 Down 91 Sep 2474 2479 2355 2380 Down 92 Dec 2506 2508 2394 2415 Down 91 Mar 2503 2505 2399 2416 Down 89 May 2486 2486 2401 2418 Down 86 Jul 2490 2490 2422 2427 Down 82 Sep 2489 2489 2430 2435 Down 78 Dec 2471 2471 2430 2440 Down 76 Mar 2444 2449 2444 2449 Down 75 May 2452 Down 75