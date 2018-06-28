  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2380 Down 92
Jul 2339 Down 92
Sep 2415 Down 91
Sep 2474 2479 2355 2380 Down 92
Dec 2506 2508 2394 2415 Down 91
Mar 2503 2505 2399 2416 Down 89
May 2486 2486 2401 2418 Down 86
Jul 2490 2490 2422 2427 Down 82
Sep 2489 2489 2430 2435 Down 78
Dec 2471 2471 2430 2440 Down 76
Mar 2444 2449 2444 2449 Down 75
May 2452 Down 75