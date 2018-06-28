New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|296.45
|299.55
|296.45
|299.05
|Down .65
|Jul
|299.55
|300.45
|296.05
|298.45
|Down .75
|Aug
|301.00
|301.60
|297.50
|299.75
|Down .75
|Sep
|302.00
|302.70
|298.45
|300.75
|Down .80
|Oct
|301.00
|303.00
|300.05
|301.50
|Down .90
|Nov
|301.00
|302.35
|301.00
|302.35
|Down .90
|Dec
|304.00
|304.85
|300.85
|303.00
|Down .85
|Jan
|305.40
|305.40
|303.20
|303.85
|Down .85
|Feb
|303.00
|306.10
|303.00
|304.70
|Down .80
|Mar
|304.00
|306.85
|303.15
|305.20
|Down .85
|Apr
|307.55
|307.55
|305.95
|305.95
|Down .85
|May
|304.70
|308.10
|304.30
|306.35
|Down .85
|Jun
|307.10
|Down .75
|Jul
|307.35
|307.50
|307.35
|307.50
|Down .80
|Aug
|308.20
|Down .80
|Sep
|308.35
|308.60
|306.50
|308.60
|Down .80
|Oct
|309.25
|Down .80
|Nov
|309.45
|Down .80
|Dec
|309.40
|309.60
|308.50
|309.60
|Down .80
|Jan
|309.90
|Down .80
|Feb
|310.15
|Down .80
|Mar
|310.45
|Down .75
|Apr
|310.95
|Down .70
|May
|311.30
|Down .75
|Jul
|311.80
|Down .75
|Sep
|311.85
|Down .75
|Dec
|311.80
|Down .75
|Mar
|311.85
|Down .75
|May
|311.90
|Down .75
|Jul
|311.95
|Down .75
|Sep
|312.00
|Down .75
|Dec
|312.05
|Down .75
|Mar
|312.10
|Down .75
|May
|312.15
|Down .75
|Jul
|312.20
|Down .75
|Sep
|312.25
|Down .75
|Dec
|312.30
|Down .75
|Mar
|312.35
|Down .75
|May
|312.40
|Down .75