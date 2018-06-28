  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/28 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 296.45 299.55 296.45 299.05 Down .65
Jul 299.55 300.45 296.05 298.45 Down .75
Aug 301.00 301.60 297.50 299.75 Down .75
Sep 302.00 302.70 298.45 300.75 Down .80
Oct 301.00 303.00 300.05 301.50 Down .90
Nov 301.00 302.35 301.00 302.35 Down .90
Dec 304.00 304.85 300.85 303.00 Down .85
Jan 305.40 305.40 303.20 303.85 Down .85
Feb 303.00 306.10 303.00 304.70 Down .80
Mar 304.00 306.85 303.15 305.20 Down .85
Apr 307.55 307.55 305.95 305.95 Down .85
May 304.70 308.10 304.30 306.35 Down .85
Jun 307.10 Down .75
Jul 307.35 307.50 307.35 307.50 Down .80
Aug 308.20 Down .80
Sep 308.35 308.60 306.50 308.60 Down .80
Oct 309.25 Down .80
Nov 309.45 Down .80
Dec 309.40 309.60 308.50 309.60 Down .80
Jan 309.90 Down .80
Feb 310.15 Down .80
Mar 310.45 Down .75
Apr 310.95 Down .70
May 311.30 Down .75
Jul 311.80 Down .75
Sep 311.85 Down .75
Dec 311.80 Down .75
Mar 311.85 Down .75
May 311.90 Down .75
Jul 311.95 Down .75
Sep 312.00 Down .75
Dec 312.05 Down .75
Mar 312.10 Down .75
May 312.15 Down .75
Jul 312.20 Down .75
Sep 312.25 Down .75
Dec 312.30 Down .75
Mar 312.35 Down .75
May 312.40 Down .75