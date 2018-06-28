Flavor Architect Deborah Dolen Leaves RoveBrand with Her Flavor Formulas

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Deborah Dolen, the flavor designer behind the bestselling line of medical marijuana CBD pens, RoveBrand, is no longer in support of the Long Beach, CA based company effective June 23, 2018. Deborah Dolen created all 14 flavors four years ago. She projects it will probably be August 2018 before her flavor formulas are exhausted on the shelf. "I am not sure what RoveBrand plans to do but they are on notice not to infringe on my flavor formulas or patents as they pursue possibly creating their own." Also, any credentials she may have given them via Flavor Laboratories, Inc are immediately rescinded.

RoveBrand is presently known as the "Crème de La Crème" in the CBD Vape pen world. Dolen believes that this success was based largely on her flavor designs, and she feels that the three-man partnership at RoveBrand did not think her flavor formulas were that important to the product. "I spent four years on this project only to watch them make millions and begrudge me of one penny of royalty income, as well as adding materials I was never aware of until I had a lab break them down over the summer of 2018. Initially I was focused on actual flavor use but found other materials of interest in the final product," Deborah Dolen stated. "I gave them several chances to make it right. I am not a broke person so they never had me in a crumb eating position."

"Our agreement was if the flavors were well received and made a profit as well - we would revisit compensation. During that time they were allowed to purchase at the cost of the materials. Four years ago I was not sure how well my flavor formulations would fare in a completely new market - if at all." She also added that her "flavor formulations at RoveBrand took off beyond our wildest dreams but the principles never told me. I had to hear it on the street."

Dolen creates flavor for high heat applications. At RoveBrand she created the flavors for Ape, Luke Skywalker, Waui, Dream, Haze and many more. Now all of her flavor designs are the top of their class in that industry. For now she plans to stick with flavoring edibles which was the purported goal initially at RoveBrand.

