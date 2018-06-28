Shingle and Gibb Automation Reorganizes for Strategic Growth

MOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Shingle & Gibb Automation announces their plans to promote Rick Slaugh, current Chief Strategy Officer, to Chief Operating Officer. The promotion will help solidify the company’s position as it plans for continued growth. Brian Lepsis, Shingle & Gibb Automation President, will remain in the role of Chief Executive Officer with Rick serving as his direct report.

Lepsis stated, “Our organization has tripled in size over the past decade with a combination of dramatic organic growth and six acquisitions. Last year Electrical Wholesaling Magazine named us the 145 th largest Electrical Wholesaler in North America, and just this month moved us up to 139 th position, which isn’t bad for a group of people who don’t think of themselves as an electrical supplier. More importantly, we have realistic plans for reaching even bigger things by 2020 and 2025. Looking to the future, I don’t want to be the bottleneck holding back our team’s progress. Rick has all the skills required to maintain and build on our momentum.”

Rick Slaugh joined the company five years ago and brings over 35 years of experience in the distribution and automation field. He is noted for his abilities in developing strong processes and formulating systems.

According to Shingle and Gibb Board Member and former Turck Vice President, Jeff Ursell, “Rick is the perfect complement to Brian Lepsis’ big picture mindset. In a world where lots of people can take an idea from 0 to 60, Rick has the skills to move the needle from 60 to 100 percent. Over the 20-plus years I have known him, Slaugh has demonstrated an ability to simultaneously focus on people and technology. He is calm under pressure but tireless in pushing toward solutions.”

During a company-wide announcement, CEO Lepsis laid out three important parts of Shingle and Gibb Automation’s strategy. First and foremost, the company’s culture is its most precious asset. “I plan to make my first job responsibility the guardian of our culture.” Lepsis went on to state, “As a distributor, our largest customers are the key suppliers who entrust us with responsibility for adding value to their products. Without their trust, we’ve got nothing to provide our external customers.” He closed by stating, “We’ve got to be in the right place to efficiently and effectively serve the people who reward our work with their purchases.”

Shingle and Gibb will not be making major outward changes. According to Lepsis, “customers will not see changes in product, location or services. They might notice subtle changes in speed and efficiency. They will definitely notice we are prepared for the future.”

Shingle & Gibb Automation was formed in 1933 and originally focused on power transmission product sales. In the latter half of the 20th century the company began adding industrial control products and added Automation to their name in 2011 to better reflect the company’s core focus on industrial automation.

As one of the earliest members of the Association of High Technology Distribution (AHTD), Shingle & Gibb Automation has invested almost four decades of resources into not only becoming a “high-tech” distributor itself, but also shaping the entire high-tech distribution marketplace. Over the past 30 years, Shingle & Gibb Automation individuals have served three terms as President of the AHTD, including Lepsis’ current term as President through 2019.

The company is based in Moorestown, New Jersey with offices in Florida and Virginia and a selling presence throughout the Atlantic States.

