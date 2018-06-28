  1. Home
Reaction to death of Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/28 02:53

Reaction to the death of Joseph Jackson, the patriarch of musical Jackson family, who died Wednesday at age 89.

___

"I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson," La Toya Jackson wrote on Twitter.

"Disgusted by some of the comments I'm reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn't even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk," tweeted Taj Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson.

"Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. We will remember him as long as his family's music plays. Offering prayers and condolences to the Jackson family. #RIP #NeverCanSayGoodbye #JoeJackson," Rev. Jesse Jackson posted on Twitter.

"R.I.P. joe Jackson the legend we will never forget," rapper and Oscar-winning songwriter Juicy J tweeted.