Acorn Growth Companies Hires New Aerospace and Defense Industry Leader to Mergers and Acquisitions Team

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Acorn Growth Companies, a private equity firm investing exclusively in aerospace and defense, announced the hiring of Matthew Ritchie. Ritchie will serve as Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions for the firm’s Washington, D.C. team. In this new role, Ritchie will focus on acquisition operational due diligence, portfolio company strategic development and exit, portfolio company management operations support, and investment opportunity identification and transaction execution.

Ritchie brings more than 10 years of aerospace, defense and government services experience in profit and loss operations, program management, strategic plan implementation and corporate development. He has spent the past four years with Northrop Grumman Technology Services, most recently managing a portfolio of military aircraft logistics and modernization programs after leading strategic planning and merger and acquisition execution for the corporation’s government services portfolio. Prior to that, he served in strategic advisory roles at The Cohen Group, Renaissance Strategic Advisors and Forecast International. He earned an MBA from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Public Policy Analysis and Slavic Languages from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“We are very pleased Matthew has joined our expanding Washington, D.C. team,” said Robert Hinaman, Senior Partner, Acorn Growth Companies. “Matthew brings a wealth of experience, not only in aerospace and defense, but also in strategic development, operations and mergers and acquisitions, which will be incredibly valuable as we continue to grow our already robust portfolio of aerospace and defense-focused companies.”

“As we move into the next phase of growth for Acorn Growth Companies, I am excited to bring on another industry expert to support the continued growth of our portfolio,” said Rick Nagel, Managing Partner of Acorn Growth Companies. “I am confident Matthew’s passion for our industry and business acumen will have an immediate impact on the effectiveness and profitability of Acorn.”

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on aerospace and defense. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the aerospace and defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com

