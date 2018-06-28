  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/28 02:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643
Connecticut 8 6 .571 1
Atlanta 7 7 .500 2
Chicago 5 9 .357 4
New York 4 9 .308
Indiana 1 13 .071 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 3 .786
Phoenix 11 5 .688 1
Seattle 10 5 .667
Minnesota 8 6 .571 3
Dallas 6 7 .462
Las Vegas 5 10 .333

___

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix 83, New York 69

Washington 92, Connecticut 80

Minnesota 91, Seattle 79

Los Angeles 87, Dallas 83

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 93, Atlanta 80

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<