Mouser Electronics Grows Line Card, Adds 25 New Suppliers in First Half of 2018

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, has added more than 25 new suppliers YTD to its already vast line card of over 700 suppliers. With an already extensive portfolio of products and suppliers across the board, the additional suppliers bolster the product choices for Mouser’s unique design engineer customer base and component buyers/procurement agents.

Mouser Electronics has added more than 25 new suppliers YTD to its already vast line card of over 700 suppliers. The suppliers added so far in 2018 represent the major electronic product categories, including semiconductors, embedded modules, optoelectronics, passives, and interconnects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The suppliers added so far in 2018 represent the major electronic product categories including semiconductors, embedded modules, optoelectronics, passives, interconnects and wire/cable assemblies, electromechanical, power, test and measurement, and tools.

“Mouser is uniquely focused on offering our customers the industry’s widest selection of the newest products and technologies from a broad range of the leading electronic component manufacturers,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “Adding this significant number of new suppliers reinforces Mouser’s reputation as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design, as well as delivering a faster time-to-market for engineers and buyers.”

The additions span across all product categories, with special emphasis on the embedded sector as the global authorized distributor strengthens its focus on the Internet of Things (IoT). Among the new embedded additions are Altitude Technology, Doodle Labs, Espressif Systems, Gumstix, NewAE Technology, and Sierra Monitor, as well as power, connector and semiconductor suppliers Advanced Energy and Tronics.

In 2017, Mouser added over 30 new suppliers in the embedded space alone. Over one third of these make some sort of IoT prototype board, allowing customers to quickly begin working with IoT components such as sensors, wireless communication and low power processing. To learn more about Mouser’s wide selection of manufacturers, visit www.mouser.com/supplierpage.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

