Murder suspect: Daughter wanted to poison him with anthrax

HOUSTON (AP) — A Jordanian-born man who prosecutors say was so incensed by his daughter's marriage to a Christian that he killed her husband and best friend is claiming she tried to poison him with anthrax stolen from a Houston hospital.

Prosecutors in the capital murder trial of 60-year-old Ali Irsan say he repeatedly called police with false stories and that there's no evidence Irsan's daughter took any chemicals from the MD Anderson hospital where she worked.

Darren Hess is the director of Montgomery County Homeland Security. According to The Houston Chronicle , Hess testified Tuesday that Irsan called authorities to his property because he believed he found anthrax.

Irsan could face the death penalty if convicted in the 2012 killings of Iranian women's rights activist, Gelareh Bagherzadeh, and his son-in-law, Coty Beavers.